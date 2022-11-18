Will There Be A Season Three Of ‘The White Lotus’?

The White Lotus became an unexpected hist last year when the comedy-drama introduced the world to the strange but lovable White Lotus hotel universe. The show was initially ordered as a limited series, but by popular demand, the show was renewed for a second season which premiered last month with a whole new cast of characters… and returning player Jennifer Coolidge. Now, fans will be able to take another beautiful destination vacation as the series was just picked up for a third season (!!!!).

According to a press release, the third season will feature a new cast of quirky characters who will undoubtedly have some sort of haunting secret or dramatic monologue, along with a brand new location. Season one took place in Hawaii, while season two took a new crew to Italy. This begs the question: where will season three take place? France? Spain? South Philadelphia?

There has been no casting news yet, but it would be nice for the only constant character to be Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her portrayal in season one. Creator Mike White said, “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Alongside Coolidge, season two features Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray, Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Haley Lu Richardson as a group vacationing around Italy, sometimes totally naked. Everyone can thank Theo James for that!

The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO Max. New episodes air Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.