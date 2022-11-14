Season two of Last Week Tonight lead-in show The White Lotus got off to a dong-swinging start. In the season two premiere of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series, Cameron (played by Theo James) changes in front of Aubrey Plaza’s Harper, who gave an April Ludgate-like reaction to the incident. The undressing scene shows… a lot, but it was originally going to show even more, according to James.

“What he does is — this is Mike’s writing — he treads the boundary of how calculated that was, or was it just easy-breezy? On the day, we had to figure out what that was because the original derivation of it, it’s kind of full-frontal, if you know what I mean,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We shot that and it felt too much, too aggressive. What we came to is a bit more opaque, and that’s what Mike does so well.” It’s also required.

In season one of The White Lotus, Steve Zahn showed off his junk to his on-screen wife, Connie “Mrs. Coach” Britton. Well, his fake junk. “I remember when I got the script asking Mike if I was going to have to do full frontal,” he told The Wrap. “And he’s like, ‘No, it’s going to be a prosthetic.’ I did have to approve the prosthetic that they used. He showed it to me first.” Zahn’s reaction: “Yeah, that’ll do it.” It’s the Babe of hogs.

