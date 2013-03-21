The Wil Wheaton Story That Will Make You Sob In Your Cheerios

I am not one of those Wil Wheaton fanboys. I think he’s great and all, but I wasn’t into any of the Star Trek television series, and a place like Comic-Con or Mega-Con or Nerd-Con or Neckbeard-Con is as close to my idea of hell as you can get. Wil Wheaton to me is still Gordie from Stand by Me, a movie I taped off of television and watched every day on a crappy VCR after school for something like 3 months in the 90s. I don’t have a particularly strong sense of affection for Wheaton, though: He seems like a nice guy, and he’s been great for nerd culture, his appearances on Big Bang Theory notwithstanding.
But last night, I was sitting in my car about to go into pub trivia and checking Facebook on my phone, when I ran across a story that many of you have may have also seen on your Facebook walls. I’m not sure what compelled me to read it, but five minutes later, my heart may have swollen 3 sizes and there was definitely something in my eye.
The whole Facebook post is great (as the 11,000 likes suggests). The first half of it talks about Wheaton’s experiences at these fan conventions, how he tries to please everyone without giving himself up completely. Everyone who attends these conventions and signings thinks they know him, and he wants to be able to listen to everyone’s story and sign their stuff, but it’s also important for him to be able to move the line along, be respectful of everyone, and not get too intimate with strangers (for instance, no, he will not go have a beer with you, dude who he’s never met).
But then he gets to the point of the story, and it’s a doozy.
On Saturday, a young woman walked up to my table with her husband and her two children. She handed me a typed letter and told me that she knew she wouldn’t be able to get through what she wanted to say to me, and would I please read it.
I unfolded it, and read her story. When she was a young girl, she had a serious complication due to her Lupus, and her doctors told her that she would never walk again. She had a photo of me, though, that she took with her to physical therapy every day, and the therapists would hold it up for her and encourage her to walk toward it — toward me — while she recovered. She made a promise to herself, she said, that she would walk again some day, and if I was ever in her town, she would walk up to meet me. At the end of her letter, she thanked me for being there, so she could *walk* to meet me.
I looked up at her through tears, and she looked back at me through her own. I stood up, walked around my table, and put about fifteen feet between us. I held my arms open, and asked her to walk over to me. She began to cry, and slowly, confidently closed the distance between us. I embraced her, and we stood there for a minute, surrounded by thousands of people who had no idea what was going on, and cried together.
“I’m so proud of you,” I said, quietly, “and I am so honored.”
We wiped the tears away, and I sat back down to sign a photo for her. I looked at her young children. “Your mom is remarkable,” I said, “and I know you don’t get it, because she’s, like your mom? But you have to trust me: she is.”
The kids nodded, and I could tell that they were a little freaked out by the emotion of the thing, even if they didn’t understand it. They looked at their father, who said, “Mommy’s okay. Mommy’s okay.” That made me tear up again. Mommy was okay, and she is a remarkable woman who defied the odds and her doctors, and *walked* up to meet me. I’m still overwhelmed when I think about what that means, and how I was part of it.
The power of celebrity can be amazing, if it’s in the right hands. I don’t think, however, that there’s very many people who handle that responsibility with as much grace, respect, and kindness as Wil Wheaton. He’s a good goddamn guy. Read the whole post here, and give the guy a “like” to show your appreciation.
Her motivation with that picture was probably to walk over to Wesley Crusher and strangle him for being the worst character on STTNG.
JK, this story is awesome.
Damn you, Wheaton.
Excuse me, I have to shut the door to my office now.
I just have an eyelash stuck in my eye is all.
It’s a bit dusty up in here.
This. This right here is why I don’t completely detest celebrity culture. Because, underneath all the miles upon miles of bullshit, there’s still something….real. Inspiration, motivation, hope, whatever you want to call it, it’s good that it exists, and it almost makes up for the Kardashians.
Whats more amazing is as a child star he behaves this way. Most become crack addicts
Set phasers for heartwarming.
I salute your courage for making that joke.
Completely unmoved, if only because – what if he was actually an asshole?
She could have very easily handed him that note and, if he were your stereotypical asshole celebrity, just blown her off or something. That would have been real depressing, but hey – don’t idolize people you don’t know. (I say this assuming she had never actually met / didn’t personally know him at all when she was rehabbing.)
Look, I’m all for pragmatism and understanding the false intimacy of celebrity (except for matt, BRING BACK MATT), but the moving part of this story is that sometimes us cynics are wrong. Maybe take a chance on the goodness of your fellow man every now and then.
I suppose, but like…I just don’t know how what he did was that amazing. Sure, he said some real nice things and did the cute have-her-walk-toward-him thing, but like, isn’t that just what you’re supposed to do? Chris Rock knows what’s up.
Judging from all these comments I’m heavily in the minority though, hahah. And it’s not even that I’m some unemotional cyborg – I kinda started crying at the end of Wreck-It Ralph! the other day! The combination of him not really doing anything that extraordinary, combined with her unfortunate celebrity-worship just turned off my tear ducts. (I’m not taking anything away from her actually being able to walk again, that’s a goddamn miracle.)
@Junker I mean, at signings like that you’re not under much obligation other than to sign and have the person move on. The Ultimate Warrior infamously ignored a Make-A-Wish kid. He went the extra mile for a stranger, that’s the nice thing in my book.
Keep in mind Junker, if WW was Emmitt Smith he would have charged her $100 just for a signature. So it’s pretty cool of him.
That wedding scene at the end of Wreck it ralph was a tear-jerker. I’m not that far off from your follow up, but the original “it’s not amazing because it could have turned out crappy” is what bugged me. Mostly because I have that thought about 7 times a day
I think I understand what you’re saying–we’re praising someone for being a decent dude. But, it would have been decent enough of him to be like, “Wow, that is so sweet! I’m happy for you, thanks!” But he took the time to make it the special experience she had obviously dreamed of and that’s pretty great.
Yup, it feels good when someone breaks me out of “all people are mean, self centered and stupid” mode
Agreed, he definitely did a bit more than what he was just supposed to and that was cool. I just got scurred she put so much stock into a random person.
Actually idolizing celebs is probably the best way to go. Some people need idols. Something to look up to. Doing it with people they know tends to end up badly. The relationship becomes weird and if they disappoint it will be ten times worse and they will likely still stay in your life. With celebs it’s not big deal. You can pick another one and move on
I must be one icy bastard because instead of getting even a little bit emotional about the story I kept thinking of this while trying not to laugh:
[www.youtube.com]
and I don’t even enjoy Family guy that much.
I don’t have a soul either. All I thought of was Worf reading her letter, looking her dead in her eye, and saying, “YOU NEVER SHOULD HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO LIVE!”
This is a great story! But the guys from Star Trek have been doing stuff like this for years. Another great story from James Doohan (aka Scotty).
[youtu.be]
This story destroyed me when I first heard in “Trekkies.” Just tore me up.
Is it sad that people can be so desperately, emotionally attached to a TV show? Perhaps. But sometimes it’s all they’ve got.
[cdn.uproxx.com]
He zinged me on a Fark thread once.
Always seemed like a good guy.
And let’s not forget for a fleeting moment….he was kind of a bad ass in Toy Soldiers.
I’m essentially a sociopath who lacks empathy and human emotion. But if I wasn’t, I think this story would warm my heart!
On the other hand, he moves his head a lot when he talks. You win some, you lose some.
Seriously? I’m the one who has to do this, even though I find the entire thing genuinely moving? God, I hate you people for making me do this.
IT’S NOT LUPUS!
Thank God, I was worried I’d have to do it.
