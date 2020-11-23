Netflix’s The Witcher will return at some point next year with Season 2, and in the future, there will also be an animated, feature length movie called Nightmare of the Wolf and a live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin. Jason Momoa has suggested his involvement with the later, which might make the Geralt of Rivia-loving audience feel a little too conflicted in their loyalties. Geralt will have new armor soon, though, and there are plenty of bathtubs in his future. Speaking of good soakings, here’s a video to tide over fans who might be curious to see how the White Wolf would spend the holidays. Here’s how the video was captioned on Twitter:

Save your sleds for another day,

for now is a time to simply slay.

Tis the season of #Witchmas.

Spoiler alert: Geralt is not into this Christmas in November thing. Jaskier loves it, though, and so should the fans. Essentially, this one-minute video re-contextualizes bloody moments from the first season while digitally inserting festive holiday decor as a “slay ride” goes down on the Continent with elf hats and gift-foxes aplenty. And it all goes down with a Christmas tune that you won’t be able to get out of your head, much like the “Toss A Coin” monstrosity. Thank goodness for bathtub respites.

It’s a mood, as people say these days, and Netflix is doing a marvelous job of keeping momentum for the series going while not actually being able to air new episodes yet. Production for The Witcher has halted twice in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we should expect a Season 2 update (and hopefully, a trailer) soon.