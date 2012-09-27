Thomas Edison Is A Cop Now, Too

Not to be outdone by The CW and their new show Remember Alice From Alice in Wonderland? What If She Was a Cop? (working title), NBC is now working with writers from Longmire and Breaking Bad on a show about a crimefighting version of Thomas Edison. I imagine it will run for nine seasons and win dozens of Emmys, while a similar, but far superior show about Tesla gets canceled after two episodes.
In the show’s fictional storyline, Edison, already America’s greatest inventor, works as a secret consultant to the under-trained and under-equipped New York Police force. Edison, aka the original Tony Stark, uses his inventor instincts and retro-cool devices to deconstruct crime scenes and pioneer new technology. The period show is expected to have a modern sensibility, energy and tone evocative of the Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes films. [Deadline]
Can I be honest with you guys? I love this trend. I vote we go back and make all sorts of historical figures police officers. Real, fictional, whatever. The important thing is this: Everyone is a cop. George Washington? Cop. Jay Gatsby? Cop. The Wright Brothers? Cops. Moby Dick? Whale Cop. Wilt Chamberlain? Cop. Marie Antoinette? Cop. Columbo? Double Cop. Give them all a badge and a gun and full season pickup. Hell, let’s make people on existing non-crime-related shows cops, too. Wouldn’t Modern Family be more interesting if the oldest daughter was actually an undercover cop? OF COURSE IT WOULD. Boom, she’s a cop. Ron Swanson? Cop. The entire cast and crew of Happy Endings, including the cameramen and crafts services workers? ALL COPS. THE GRAND CANYON, TOO. THE GRAND CANYON IS A COP NOW. EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING IS A COP. I AM A COP. THE VOICES IN MY HEAD ARE COPS. THIS GUY I AM YELLING AT ON THE STREET IS A COP. THESE COPS COMING TO TAKE ME AWAY ARE COPS. THIS POLICE CAR IS A COP. THIS COURT APPOINTED PSYCHIATRIST IS A COP. COP COP COP COP.
[gets locked away in an asylum, is hired to run a television studio from inside cell]
“The original Tony Stark”? Ghostface writing for Deadline now?
“Edison, aka the original Tony Stark.” I didn’t know Edison was an alcoholic.
I didn’t know Edison was a fascist who locked his friends in an otherdimensional gulag.
“Everyone knows Thomas Edison was a famous inventor. What this show presupposes is…maybe he was a cop.”
[stares at donut, wonders if it’s wearing a wire]
Wake me when they greenlight Jesus Christ Supercop.
Fuck Edison. That guy was a douche bag. #teamtesla
old wounds run deep
SCENE: INSIDE EDISON’S LABORATORY
Edison is working on inventing the lightbulb while also going over details of a murder case he is assisting…
Edison: That’s it! I’ve got it!
**Bulb lights up over Edison’s head**
YES
How about a show about world-famous TV blogger Danger Guerrero, but, get this, he’s a COP!
Officer Edison can make all the arrests he wants, but it’s intrepid D.A. Nikola Tesla who will get the charges to stick.
You should see his battery convictions TIP YOUR SERVERS FOLKS
I can’t wait for the episode where Edison and Tesla argue about how the body could wash so far down the beach from the crime scene…
you know, because of the currents
Develops a stun gun powered by Direct Current
Is beaten to death by an annoyed criminal
Can someone photoshop that for me?
Oh man, The Oatmeal is going to be sooooo PISSSSED!
Cast Idris Elba as Thomas Edison and I’m in.
“The period show is expected to have a modern sensibility, energy and tone evocative of the Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes films”
Will they make Edison a bare knuckle brawling cage fighter too?
Hey, Doyle made Holmes a super-strong boxing champion with jujitsu training. Hollywood pussified him.
There’s a lot wrong with Guy Ritchie’s work, but making Holmes a badass is not part of that.
National Broadcasting Cop is the best network.
I would totally watch Whale Cop.
… says the Lobster Monster.
It better be titled Moby Dick, Private Dick or they’ll be hell to pay.
The Philadelphia Phillies – all cops.
Law & Order: Menlo Park
It also should be set in modern times and he has a “will they or won’t they?” antagonistic/romantic relationship with rival Nicole Telsa, (played by the lovely Olga Kurylenko).
And since Neil Patrick Harris won’t have How I Met Your Mother by that point, he can the third part of the love triangle, Marconi.
But is he going to be young and sexy Edison? Or is he going to be like a Clint Eastwood type, telling the steampunks to get off his lawn?
He’ll probably be played by Benjamin Bratt.
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Cop
The oldest daughter on Modern Family would make a great undercover cop, Chris Hansen’s #1 stable girl.
this may be my favorite uproxx post.
The show should be Nikola Telsa as a cop and Edison is the primary villain.