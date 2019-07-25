AMC

After a four months following the ninth season finale of The Walking Dead where it was mostly radio silent (other than the additions of Dante and rumors that Maggie may return), AMC’s marketing team resurfaced in a very big way with the season 10 trailer at Comic Con. The breathtakingly good trailer not only got fans hyped up for season 10, but offered several exciting details about the forthcoming season, including a potential match-up between Ezekiel and Michonne, who will be leaving the series this season.

Some casting news also came out of Comic Con, as well, including the addition of Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), who will be playing Virgil on the series, and Thora Birch, who will be playing Gamma. Gamma is a television-only creation and, as her name suggests, she’ll be third in charge, after Alpha and Beta. We don’t know what her real name is, but here’s AMC’s first look at Birch without the skin mask.