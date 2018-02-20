Tiffany Haddish Will Star In A New Netflix Show From The ‘BoJack Horseman’ Creators

News & Culture Writer
02.20.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Thanks to her “best acceptance speech” ever at the New York Film Critics Circle in January, we already know that Tiffany Haddish will likely star in a Paul Thomas Anderson film. Until that fateful day happens, however, fans of the stand-up comedian and Girls Trip star will have to make due with her newly announced role in Tuca & Bernie, a new Netflix animated series from the creators of BoJack Horseman.

According to Variety, the new show “is a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building.” Haddish, who is also executive producing the new show, will lend her voice talents to Tuca, “a cocky, care-free toucan.” As for Bertie, who is described as “an anxious, daydreaming songbird,” she has yet to be cast. Tuca & Bertie was created by BoJack Horseman‘s production designer and producer Lisa Hanawalt, and will be executive produced by fellow BoJack creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, and Steven A. Cohen.

With a 10-episode order from Netflix to get things started, Tuca & Bertie will also receive a helpful hand from BoJack‘s animation studio, ShadowMachine. The team there is also responsible for shows like Robot Chicken, Moral Orel, and Final Space.

(Via Variety)

