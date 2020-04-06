Tiger King has proven itself top shelf pandemic distraction, its tale of zookeeper-turned-prisoner Joe Exotic a wild way to kill time while quarantining. It’s given viewers many leftfield things to obsess over, from the songs Joe didn’t actually write or even sing to the matter of Don Lewis, the missing husband of Joe’s nemesis Carole Baskin. The majority of episode 2 delves into theories, floated by Joe and others, that she may have played a role in her husband’s disappearance. Whether that’s true or not remains a great unknown.

But we may have an answer — or simply more unsolvable questions. As per Entertainment Weekly, a spin-off doc series, from Investigation Discovery, is in the works, which, despite being called Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, will focus on what happened to Lewis. Here’s what ID’s said:

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus … Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

The show also promises to show us “the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown.”

Since the show’s release on Netflix a couple weeks back, Baskin has denied any involvement in Lewis’ disappearance, and has condemned the show as “salacious and sensational.” But based on how much longer America suffers from Tiger King fever, she may have to continue protesting her innocence.

(Via EW)