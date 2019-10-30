On Castle Rock, Tim Robbins plays Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a dying man with stains on his conscience, worry on his mind, and Lizzy Caplan’s Annie Wilkes freshly stuck in his town. For Robbins, it’s a return to the world of Stephen King, the man who created the character for which Robbins may best be known, Andy Dufresne from Shawshank Redemption. But for the actor, filmmaker, and activist, the King connection is little more than trivia. With Pop, the there there is the challenge of playing something Robbins never has before. Which is saying something considering the myriad roles he has occupied in his lengthy and impactful career.

Along the way, Robbins has gained some insight and seems to have long ago discovered the value of speaking his mind, holding onto creative freedom, and blending the two into pursuits that are meant to kickstart conversations and shatter preconceived notions. We spoke with Robbins about all of the above in a lengthy face to face in New York recently, rolling from his thoughts on separating himself from his work to the lessons learned on Shawshank, his new documentary (45 Seconds Of Laughter), and his theater company’s efforts to put historic precedent back into the immigration debate.

What was your interest in reentering the world of Stephen King and what was it about this character that stood out or seemed like a challenge?

I didn’t really think about it that way because they’re such wildly different stories. For me, they exist on different planes. I didn’t really think about it. I watched the first season of Castle Rock. That and reading the first couple of scripts of the new season were what drew me to it. It’s a character I haven’t really done before. He’s morally complicated and possesses secrets about his past and other people’s pasts. He might be the one person in Castle Rock that truly remembers what’s happened there.

The family aspect is so important to this character. Can you talk about that?

Well, when you’re a criminal, when you run a crime family, your children are going to have morals that reflect that. I think his one hope for redemption is his daughter, Nadia, played by Yusra [Warsama]. It’s a complicated world that Pop is facing. He knows he’s dying and he only has a certain amount of time left. How do you rectify the actions of your life in a way that leads to a death that is whole? I’m not implying that he dies, by the way. I’m saying he’s dying. It’s like some people have deathbed confessions, some people change their whole existence when they know they’re dying. Some people resist it completely and deny it. I was interested in playing a character who was dealing with this ticking clock.

Obviously, you’re not dying… I hope.

Well, we’re all dying. From the time we’re born, we’re dying.

That’s very true, yes. Is that something that resonated with you: the idea of legacy building and looking back at the past?