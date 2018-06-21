Getty Image

Tim Robinson is a writer, comic, and actor probably best known for his time as a featured player on Saturday Night Live. Currently, he co-stars on Comedy Central’s Detroiters, which he co-created with fellow Detroit native Sam Richardson (read our recent interview with Richardson about the show here). Detroiters returns for its second season on Thursday, June 21 at 10pm EST. In conjunction with the show’s return, Robinson was kind enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Labatt Blue Light.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Spice Adams, Patti Harrison, and Conner O’Malley.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Watching Joe Pera Talks With You now. It’s the best.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Probably a coney dog and chili fries.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

AOL.COM

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

My kids just discovered Micheal Jackson, so “Blame It on the Boogie” almost every day.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

GO TO THE DENTIST YOUNG MAN.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Blame It on the Boogie.” I wanted to see if it was a Jackson 5 song or a Micheal Jackson song. It’s actually a The Jacksons song.

9. Dogs or cats?

Both, I love them both a lot.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Bruce Springsteen at the SNL Christmas show one year.