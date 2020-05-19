As casting news for season two of The Mandalorian has been flying in fast and furious, one of the most surprising and welcomed additions was the announcement that Timothy Olyphant would be joining the hit Star Wars series. While details around Olyphant’s role have been under wraps, /Film reportedly learned some interesting info that would directly connect the Justified actor to a fan-favorite bounty hunter.

None of this is confirmed, but according to /Film sources, Olyphant was spotted on set wearing Boba Fett’s armor, which is an interesting piece of information considering it’s been widely reported that Temuera Morrison is almost definitely playing Fett. So what does that mean for Olyphant’s character? /Film has a pretty interesting theory:

If Morrison is playing the role of Boba Fett, then Timothy Olyphant is playing an enigmatic character named Cobb Vanth. Introduced in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath book series, Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown. He wears a mysterious set of Mandalorian armor that was acquired from Jawas who scavenged the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi. As you may recall, that was the site of a battle where Boba Fett was thrown into the Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine’s Dune Sea. It’s assumed that the Mandalorian armor purchased by Vanth is none other than the infamous green armor formerly worn by one of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunters, Boba Fett.

/Film posits that the mysterious character who appears at the end of the season one episode “The Gunslighter” might actually be Cobb Vanth and not Boba Fett as fans have theorized. As for the reliability of their source, the site was the first to break the news on Rosario Dawson joining the cast as Ahsoka and that Katee Sackhoff will play a live-action version of her Clone Wars character Bo-Katan.

(Via /Film)