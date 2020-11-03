(SPOILERS from The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 premiere will be found below.)

As a life-long Star Wars fan and the internet’s largest geek, Kevin Smith couldn’t wait to watch the new season of The Mandalorian. After being blown away by the premiere, Smith raved about the experience on the latest installment of his Fatman Beyond Podcast where he praised showrunner Jon Favreau for directing the episode. Like almost everyone who streamed the premiere, Smith was of course thrilled by Timothy Olyphant‘s performance and the surprise reveal in the final moments. Via Comic Book:

As you’re watching the episode you’re like ‘Oh, so that’s how they’re doing Boba Fett. It’s just his armor, and this is a random dude in the armor….fine.’ And they told a great story, and Olyphantastic was basically Justified in space. Everything was copasetic and then in the end they showed the real f***ing Boba Fett and you’re like ‘Oh my god, so is this going to be the runner for the season? Is he going to be chasing down his armor or is he just in the next episode?’ Just as you were like ‘Man, what a satisfying episode’ they were like ‘Boba F***in Fett, REAL Boba Fett.’

While there’s no doubt that Olyphant gave off strong “Raylan Givens: Space Marshal” vibes, the season premiere also channeled his time on Deadwood thanks to a cameo by W. Earl Brown. Brown played an unnamed Weequay bartender, which was a throwback to his role as bartender Dan Dority on the HBO western. According to Brown, Favreau is a huge fan of Deadwood, but sadly, not big enough of a fan that he’d let Brown and Olyphant call each other “c*cksuckers” on a Disney+ show.

Of course, the simple solution is to make Baby Yoda say it, but Star Wars isn’t ready for that brand of visionary storytelling. Yet.

(Via Fatman Beyond Podcast)