Back in the fall, in an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Henry Winkler poured gasoline on rumors that he and Tom Hanks were engaged in a long-running feud, dating back to their time together on the set of 1989’s Turner & Hooch, starring Hanks and directed by Winkler.

Or rather, Henry Winkler directed Turner & Hooch for 13 days before he was unexpectedly fired. As Winkler tells it, he was called into Jeffrey Katzenberg’s office and told to “go home.” Winkler left Watch What Happens Live the very distinct impression that Hanks may have been behind his firing. Asked about his relationship with Hanks, the Barry star responded, “I got along great, great with that dog. Love that dog.” It’s the same joke he also told People magazine in 1993.

How is it possible that two of the nicest guys in Hollywood — or on the planet, even — could be embroiled in a 30-year feud?

Alas, it seems that they are not. TMZ caught up with Henry Winkler and asked him point-blank about those rumors, and he quickly put them to bed. “I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks. What everybody says and what is true are two different things. I just saw him at our SAG Awards,” he added. “It was beautiful.”

Granted, no one really wants to think there is honest-to-goodness bad blood between Forrest Gump and Fonzie, but for a few months anyway, it was fun to speculate about what might have been responsible for the conflict. “That was just fun,” Winkler admitted to TMZ, thus putting to bed the most delicious and inexplicable feud in Hollywood history.

At least we’ll always have Bill Murray and Harold Ramis’ long-running feud? Wait? What’s that? They put their feud to bed shortly before Ramis’ passing? Nevermind. We’ll just have to stick with Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon — at least we know that one will never end.

Source: TMZ