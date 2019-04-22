‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Tormund’s Obsession With Brienne And His Giantsbane Story

04.21.19

HBO

The second episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season arrived with plenty of flirtations (talk of weaponry and death between Arya and Gendry), but there was one wishful pairing that hit fans particularly hard. That would involve Tormund Giantsbane, who would hope to captivate Brienne of Tarth with those wild blue eyes. Early on and with everyone else gravely discussing about how death was coming, he wanted to know, “The big woman still here?” Several momentous happenings involving Tormund and Brienne continued throughout the episode, but the blatant fixation caught everyone’s attention right away.

