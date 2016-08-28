Check Out The Trailer For HBO’s Upcoming Comedy ‘Insecure’

For a while now there has been serious talk about the lack of diversity in Hollywood, and awareness has been spread with talking points like #OscarsSoWhite. Television really isn’t that much different than the film world right now, but the upcoming HBO series Insecure is looking to change that. The show’s creator, Issa Rae, was the brains behind the YouTube sensation Awkward Black Girl, proving that she wasn’t afraid to use comedy to tackle the issues that young black women face today.

Comedy has always helped to tackle the bigger issues or to give a voice to previously unheard groups of people, which is exactly what Insecure looks to do. HBO, who are never afraid to shy away from presenting newer voices with their original programming, will be bringing Insecure to television starting in October. This new trailer highlights some of what you can expect come October 9th from Issa Rae, tackling how complicated modern relationships can be while also dropping some poignant jokes throughout.

This trailer builds off of an earlier one, which was a bit heavier and serious in the content department, instead opting to show the show’s humor. Shows like Girls have tackled big issues while also keeping the comedy in mind as well, making HBO a natural home for Issa Rae’s Insecure.

(Via Vulture)

