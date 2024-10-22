What is your hyper-specific TV pet peeve? Mine is that since the first “Treehouse of Horror” premiered in season 2 of The Simpsons, the roman numerals in the title of the annual Halloween episode will always be one off from the respective season it’s in. For instance, “Treehouse of Horror XXXV” is airing in season 36 of The Simpsons. This drives me… something something.

But you know what makes me feel(in’) fine? The Simpsons still doing “Treehouse of Horror” episodes! (And that it’s still called “Treehouse of Horror,” even though the framing device was dropped after the first one.)

This year’s episode, “Treehouse of Horror XXXV,” will, as usual, have three segments. In the first, “giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart,” according to Fox. In the second, “a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers.” Finally, there’s a timely Venom parody in which “Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called… Denim.” The couch gag will be provided by El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera creator Jorge R. Gutierrez.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXV” premieres on Fox (and streams on Hulu) on November 3.