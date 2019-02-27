Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a teaser for an interview that will air on Fox News this Sunday, Ivanka Trump was asked what she thought about the proposed Green New Deal by House Democrats that will seek to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions while creating millions jobs. Her answer was nothing short of stunning. “People want to work for what they get, so I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want,” she stated. “They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Aside from the fact that her answer is confounding because — yes, the ability to secure a job is exactly what Americans want, which is what the Green New Deal is proposing — it was also highly hypocritical because Ivanka herself has been handed every single thing in her entire life. Trevor Noah addressed Ivanka’s remarks on Tuesday night’s Daily Show, and after rolling the clip turned to the camera and incredulously asked: “Are you shitting me right now?” He continued:

“Ivanka Trump says the thing she’s learned in life is people want to work for what they get? Really? The woman whose resume just says, ‘Daddy, I need job now.’ That woman? Really? And, for the record, I’m going to call B.S. on this — people love getting free sh*t, okay? Have you ever been to a basketball game when they bring out the t-shirt cannon? Parents will trample their own kids for a free shirt that they will never wear.”

He’s not wrong. Watch Noah’s jokes kick in around the 3:20 mark in the above clip.