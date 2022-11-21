In September, Trevor Noah revealed that he would step down as host of The Daily Show, effective December 8th. That’s pretty soon! Unless you’re reading this in the future, in which case, how was Avatar: The Way of Water? Is it good? I hope it’s good. Anyway, during his departure announcement, Noah said, “I realized that after the seven years, my time is up.” He expanded upon his decision to leave (not the movie) in a new interview with the Hollywood Repoter.

“Maybe this comes with not being raised in America, but I believe that everything should end,” Noah said. “A lot of American business and American media is just like, ‘Keep it going as long as possible,’ but I think it’s healthy for things to end when they’re still in a good place. I want to leave before I’m burnt out, because there are many other things I’d like to do.”

One of Noah’s managers, Derek Van Pelt, prefers to look at his client’s entire career, not just the seven years he hosted the Comedy Central series. “He’s Trevor Noah and, yes, he hosted The Daily Show, whereas if you host The Daily Show for 25 years, you’re The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, which is not what he is or what we wanted him to be,” he said.

No replacement host for The Daily Show host has been announced — but Stephen Colbert hopes it’s Roy Wood Jr.

(Via the Hollywood Repoter)