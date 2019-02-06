Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Nic Pizzolatto’s True Detective. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here — as we have in the past with Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Better Call Saul, and Mayans M.C. — we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed; references to other shows, movies or books; and theories on particular suspects. We scour Reddit threads, social media, and podcasts in an attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.
The Known Knows
After five episodes, I do think there are a few facts we can settle on:
— Lucy was definitely involved, or at least aware of what was happening.
— Julie left with someone else before Will was killed.
— Hays killed Officer Harris James.
— Gerald Kindt is helping to cover up the original murderer.
— Hays quit the case (and the force) after speaking with Hoyt in 1990.
I think you’re on the right track. Some of my thoughts:
– She saw Will dead but didn’t know he was dead (hence the “resting” comment). The simplest explanation is that Will caught up with her and her abductor, and he whacked Will. I don’t think there needs to be a second attacker.
– I don’t think it was Hoyt. If he secreted away his lovechild, she’d have lived a life of relative luxury somewhere, not have been psychologically abused. I think she was with some sort of cult or other weirdo, who convinced her that her father was some sort of actor or demonic impostor, which is why she kept insisting he’s not her father.
– The DA might not be complicit in the abduction, he could have just fingered Woodard to close the case and get on with his career (the fact that Woodard was non-white certainly wouldn’t hurt). In that event, he’d still be desperate to make the conviction stick in 1990.
– I’m also not conviced that killing Harris or Uncle Dan is what caused the rift between Hays and West (although I do believe they did at least one of those killings), because West wouldn’t be so indignant about the 24-year split. He’d understand why Hays distanced himself from him. There must have been something else that made them stop talking, the most likely being that Hays solved the case but couldn’t tell anyone for some reason (like a Gone Baby Gone scenario), and now he’s forgotten all of that and is going to solve it again, as well as remember why he didn’t go public with it the first time, and have to grapple with that again.
To clarify my last point, I don’t think Hays figured out a powerful person was involved and was convinced or coerced into dropping the case. Hays wouldn’t have gone for that. I think he found out that whoever did it was justified for whatever reason, and so he quit the case, which pissed off West who couldn’t understand why Hays was suddenly letting it go.