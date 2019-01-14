HBO

True Detective returned with a third season debut on Sunday night to reveal rock-solid performances across the newest cast. Mahershala Ali was downright majestic, and people were pleasantly surprised to see Stephen Dorff holding his own while Carmen Ejogo positioned her author character for future showdowns. Meanwhile, Mamie Gummer threw serious Meryl Streep vibes, and Scoot McNairy revved up for his compelling overall turn to come. And the general vibe on social media is that, from a storytelling standpoint, True Detective appears to be back in fine form, but folks are being understandably cautious for now.

For sure, it’s far too early to judge whether this season can reclaim first-season mojo, HBO felt confident enough in their product to debut two episodes on the premiere night. Well, the audience couldn’t help themselves — the temptation to theorize began to take over while the new mystery unfurled.

One episode into True Detective season three pic.twitter.com/uUPzFAqd7b — Joey O (@joakie13) January 14, 2019

Me on Reddit reading theories about True Detective pic.twitter.com/20u1LfysDd — Raheel Ramzanali, ESPN 97.5 FM Houston (@The_Raheel) January 14, 2019

I have so many thoughts on #TrueDetective episode 2. I already have a theory but having one so soon guarantees it’s completely wrong. — #1LocalBadBoy (@CourtneyHosking) January 14, 2019