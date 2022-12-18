Last week, Donald Trump hit a new low: After teasing a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” the former president revealed he was simply and belatedly jumping on the NFT train. The move was so unpopular it was even dragged by accomplices and QAnon types, who expected something more from the guy who dines with anti-Semites. Sure enough, it found its way onto the final SNL of 2022.

“This is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington, frankly, better than Ezra,” said James Austin Johnson’s 45. “You may have seen this week, I made a major announcement, I’m doing my first official collection of Donald J. Trump Digital Trading Cards — or to use the technical term, ‘nifties’ … because they are so neat.”

He then cycled through some of said NFTs, most of them scarily legit. Eventually he was joined by Mikey Day’s Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, played by Cecily Strong — who soon revealed that this was her last SNL after a decade. She did a recreation of her unhinged RNC 2020 appearance, which left even Trump speechless. After ushering them off-camera, he made sure to note, “What a terrible couple.”

Is fiction any stranger than truth. You can decide by watching the sketch in the video above.