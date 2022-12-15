On Wednesday, Donald Trump teased some big news. “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO. I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!” he wrote on Truth Social, along with a picture of himself looking like Homelander from The Boys played Rocky Balboa. What could it be? Would Trump announce his running mate for 2024? Is he joining the MCU? No, and thank god no. It’s even dumber than that: Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” is that he’s selling digital art, because of course he is.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote. It’s nice of Trump to not guarantee that his whatever-the-f*ck-this-is will be more exciting than a baseball card, only “hopefully” more exciting.

You can get your own Trump Digital Trading Card for only (only?) $99, in case your toilet is clogged from all the other money you’ve flushed lately. “Would make a great Christmas gift,” he continued. “Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” Trump failed to mention Hanukkah, which begins this weekend, because… well, y’know.

You can read the post below, as well as reactions.

Oh my goodness Trump’s “major announcement” is even more pathetic than I anticipated pic.twitter.com/5IzjklP7Fo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2022

The collectible equivalent of a Four Seasons Landscaping presser. https://t.co/dbO6boFtld — Marty Duren (@martyduren) December 15, 2022

A fucking huckster to the end. 🤣 https://t.co/b1uZ066rmG — Caissie (@Caissie) December 15, 2022

I assumed this was a joke until I saw someone else do a tweet with a different screenshot of the same thing. I just looked up the site. It's real https://t.co/O1TWWibU9i — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) December 15, 2022

I was expecting something else. But THIS! This is fucking hilarious. https://t.co/wE3250yizc — 🏳️‍⚧️Girl named Jeremy🏳️‍⚧️U.S. Navy (Ret.) (@NikolaiLantsov3) December 15, 2022

Great news for everyone: nothing you do for the rest of the year will be as humiliating as this. https://t.co/dM3M9Clo2o — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) December 15, 2022

Saw all of the MAGAs speculating that he was going to run for speaker of the house or maybe announce his VP but his "major announcement" is just him trying to bilk even more money out of the fuckwit MAGAs. These losers deserve each other. #MajorAnnouncement https://t.co/sCudCH4QWG — Seanie Bhoy🍀 (@seanie_bhoy) December 15, 2022

I see Tr*mp has been taking his trading card marketing advice from Wizards of the Coast https://t.co/q82fF9z8wx — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) December 15, 2022

How is this real https://t.co/4iwedbDIwF — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) December 15, 2022

(Via Truth Social)