Trump’s ‘MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT’ Is That He’s Releasing A Line Of Ridiculous $99 NFTs, And People Are Losing It

On Wednesday, Donald Trump teased some big news. “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO. I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!” he wrote on Truth Social, along with a picture of himself looking like Homelander from The Boys played Rocky Balboa. What could it be? Would Trump announce his running mate for 2024? Is he joining the MCU? No, and thank god no. It’s even dumber than that: Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” is that he’s selling digital art, because of course he is.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he wrote. It’s nice of Trump to not guarantee that his whatever-the-f*ck-this-is will be more exciting than a baseball card, only “hopefully” more exciting.

You can get your own Trump Digital Trading Card for only (only?) $99, in case your toilet is clogged from all the other money you’ve flushed lately. “Would make a great Christmas gift,” he continued. “Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” Trump failed to mention Hanukkah, which begins this weekend, because… well, y’know.

