There is no show on TV (or streaming service, whatever) that brings me more joy than Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Whether it’s Kimmy dancing, Titus slaying nerds, Jacqueline calling college boys “futon stains,” or Lillian cackling like a witch, this show is an absolute delight. That’s why I’m both happy and furious that the character-evolving fourth season was just six episodes — it’s easier to remember individual jokes when the season is only three hours long, as opposed to over six hours, but six new episodes is not nearly enough Kimmy. Now we have to wait until January 25, 2019 when season five (which was originally the second half of season four) premieres to learn who the heck was outside the tugboat apartment taking photos. And where’s the puppet?!?

Anyway. One of the best things about Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is the show’s remarkable number of pop culture references. Here are 10 of my favorite from season four (not including this wonderful 30 Rock callback).

1. “Fake” Showtime shows

Imagine if Californication and The Big C were still on.

2. The Capist

I didn’t sign up for YouTube Red to watch Cobra Kai, but I would subscribe to YouTube Brown if they offered The Capist, which combines Community‘s obsession of The Cape with Tobias Funke’s pronunciation of “analrapist.” Also, shout out to Greg Kinnear, who’s now the top Google result for “white guy, not scary.”

3. That’s so Kimraven

A personal favorite recurring joke on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is Titus’ nicknames for Kimmy and other related Kimmy’s name puns. Here we have “Kim-Kimmery-Kim-Kimmery” instead of “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins, “Kimpossible” instead of Kim Possible, and Kimothy Olyphant instead of Timothy Olyphant. That might be my new favorite, over K-Pax.

4. Cate Blanchett

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has a weirdly hostile relationship with Cate Blanchett, and I am here for it. It began in season two, when Titus tells Mikey that he’s a “worse actor than Cate Blanchett.” When Mikey says that she’s great, Titus replies, “Is she? Or is she just tall? An episode later, guest star Billy Eichner, in character as his Billy on the Street persona, screams at Kimmy, “Miss, for a dollar, is Cate Blanchett good, or is she just tall?” In season three, we have a Bravo executive informing Jacqueline that if she’s going to start a charity, “it needs to be for, like, wicker baskets at a beach house, or the way Cate Blanchett carries herself.” Finally, in the most recent season, there’s a subtle callback burn to actors being “confident and tall, which is all acting really is.” What did Cate Blanchett do to Tina Fey and Robert Carlock?