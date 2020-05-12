Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt puts a bow on its four-season run on Tuesday, May 12 with an interactive special called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend. Yep, this madcap group of characters is going out Bandersnatch-style, yet not in a dystopian, terror-filled way at all. Granted, there are moments of darkness to be had if one selects the corresponding options in this choose-your-own-adventure installment. As fans know, however, even the most potentially bleak subjects on this show are treated in the most resoundingly light manner. It’s a carefully achieved balance, and it’s certainly not unwelcome or depressing news to learn that there’s an option to see/hear an extended version of the show’s relentlessly catchy theme song.

There’s actually an easy (and guaranteed) way to make this happen. When the choice — and this one will be familiar to all Netflix users — to “Skip Intro” pops up after the first handful of minutes in this special, don’t do what you assume that you should do to hear the song. Go ahead and choose to skip that intro, and comedian Mike Britt (he portrays Walter Bankston, who witnessed the Mole Women being freed from their bunker at the start of this series) will immediately pop in with a mini-lecture. In a fourth-wall-breaking way, Bankston will tell you that if you’re gonna cut his part, then prepare for his vengeance. In other words, you’ll receive the extended version, complete with visuals.

Enjoy!

As it turns out, this extended version of the song isn’t exactly new. It actually surfaced a few years ago on YouTube, but now, one can feel the full effect by enjoying it within an Unbreakable Kimmy episode. It’s a nice way for the show to troll anyone who doesn’t appreciate what’s perhaps the last great theme song on TV, and given the power of Netflix (and the fact that they don’t have to make time for commercials), one has been able to enjoy getting this tune stuck in their had for years.

The extended version of the tune is even more catchy, I think, especially since Walter Bankston gives a little speech at the end about all the great theme songs disappearing. He’s not wrong, and there’s no better way to begin Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, which is playing on Netflix now. Of course, you can also choose not to skip that intro and see the regular version of the theme song. It’s up to you, and that’s the beauty of an interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt style.