UPROXX 20: Annie Wersching Recently Googled ‘Epic Japanese Samurai Ninja Music’

Annie Wersching is an actress probably best known for portraying Renee Walker on 24. You may have also seen her on shows like General Hospital, NCIS, and CSI. She currently portrays Lily Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, the season finale for which airs tonight on The CW.

Annie was nice enough to take a few minutes out of her busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Irish Hard Cider if they have it… they usually don’t. Then, a glass of Riesling if they have it… they usually don’t. So, I’ll settle with some kind of light beer…

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Shatner live-tweeting shows he’s not in is pretty damn entertaining. Oh, and the St. Louis Cardinals, of course!

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Quite a mix. Orphan Black! Grey’s Anatomy (single tear), that Scientology documentary, and a new Transformers episode to watch with Freddie, my 4-year-old.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Something comforting from back in the day… like Nest! My grandma used to make it. It’s noodles and eggs and bacon all scrambled together… Delish!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Do apps count? Can’t tell you the last time I actually typed in http://www.whatever.com. Actually, TripAdvisor a bunch the last few weeks. We are about to head to London and Paris for a couple weeks with a 4-year-old and 1-year-old! I know… nuts!

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Right now, it’s “Shadow Ninja.” My 4-year-old asked me to search for “Epic Japanese Samurai Ninja Music” (what?!), and that led us to “Shadow Ninja,” which is constantly on repeat while he does his ninja moves all over the house.

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable?”

I’m a lover, not a fighter… although I do play one on TV… ;)

8. What’s the last thing you googled?

“Unique Castle or Chateau to stay in outside of Paris.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Both! Why’s it gotta be one or the other?! Okay, fine. Dogs have a slight edge…

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Sade. At the Forum in 2001, I think it was. Amazing! String Cheese Incident, runner-up. With many a Dave Matthews concerts as a big contender… Oooo, Chicago at the Greek! This is hard…! We took our 10-month-old baby to a Journey concert once with headphones. That was an experience for sure… Okay, I’ll stop :)

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

When a friend has a baby, I like to give these “I See Me” books that are personalized for babies and kids… very special and unique!

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My mom gave me her socks once… Ha! About 10 years ago, I was filming something in Portland, and my mom came to visit. I remember I was out of clean socks, and she had one pair left that she willingly wanted to give to me, and she would go without. I remember this being an “aha!” moment as an adult of finally, truly understanding my mother’s love. Like, I’d finally grown up enough and “got it.” She would do anything for me. ANYTHING. Of course, the socks were really no big deal, but it was this really big moment for me in a shirt off your own back kinda way.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Neither? :) But if I must… Family Guy…

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Sleep in! Then, hang with the hubs and my boys and do something new that we’ve never done before… a completely new adventure! With lots of laughing and cuddling.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Pretty Woman, A League of Their Own, The Shawshank Redemption. How are they are always on?!

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Hands down the St. Louis Cardinals.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

With my mom in some little tiny place in Florence, Italy that had about five tables.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Just this week, the lady at the Arclight wouldn’t let me in two minutes after the movie I wanted to see started! So, I had to see Woman in Gold instead because it started next. The nerve!

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Lorenzo Lamas from when I would spend the night at my grandparent’s house when I was little, and my grandma would watch Falcon Crest!

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Ooooooo… cooking is NOT my forte… If Nic Cage is coming to my house for dinner, I am freaking out and would probably have to buy some Italian food from an amazing place and put it in my own dishes and take all the credit. Yep. Gotta fake that one.

