Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been attached at the wheel for over 7,000 episodes of Wheel of Fortune. But in all that time, the host and hostess have only had one argument. Surprisingly, it had nothing to do with White unsuccessfully trying to talk Sajak out of hosting The Pat Sajak Show.

Rather, the quarrel was over… hot dog toppings.

“Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog,” White recently told Fox News at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. “I agree it is [weird].” White prefers ketchup AND mustard, while Sajak is a mustard-only man. I’m sorry, Vanna, but I gotta side with Pat here. M_ST_RD is the king of hot dog condiments. Don’t get him started on what is and isn’t a sandwich. That could take hours.

In non-tubed meat news, Sajak became the Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show” last week. (White is also in the book, as the recipient of the “Most Frequent Clapper” title.)

“Seven thousand is a lot of shows, and they are similar in that we play the same game and we have the same wheel and the alphabet doesn’t change, but it’s the dynamic of three new people every time,” the host said. “And they’re genuinely nice folks. It’s been a great experience on that level alone.” Wheel contestants might be nice, but they’re not always the brightest of bulbs.

Imagine what Alex Trebek would have done to those suckers.

(Via Fox News)