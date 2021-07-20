Just in case you didn’t get enough of Victoria Cartagena’s portrayal of the no-nonsense Gotham City police officer Renee Montoya in Gotham, The Wrap has officially confirmed the actress will be reprising her role in the ongoing Batwoman series — kind of. You see, despite both being DC Comics-based series the showrunners have confirmed the two shows do not share a common universe, and while Cartagena will be playing the same character, she will not be portraying the same person — if that makes sense. Whew, these comic book multiverse things are really getting out of hand, huh?

Anyways, according to the report Montoya will appear in Batwoman‘s third season as a former GCPD officer who quit the force when “she could no longer stomach the corruption.” Following her departure, she now runs something called the “freaks division,” and uses her “righteous and pragmatic” ways to accomplish her “very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary,” which sounds like some real Punisher stuff, if we’re being honest.

Cartagena joins the current Batwoman cast which includes Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. The third season — complete with its shiny new (but old) Montoya — is set to air on The CW on October 13, 2021.

