Shawn And Corey Reunited On ‘Girl Meets World’ And It Was The ’90s All Over Again

Senior Editor
12.06.14 10 Comments

“Reunited and it feels so good.”

Corey and Shawn, together at last, together as two. The old gang was back on last night’s episode of Girl Meets World and it was wonderfully nostalgic, it was TGIF, it was the 1990’s all over again. Corey’s parents made an appearance as well so in some ways this was a Boy Meets World reunion (minus Mr. Feeny, Eric and Morgan).

Boy Meets World ran from 1993-2000 and was one of ABC’s biggest hits of the TGIF era. A second generation of the show spawned earlier this year on the Disney Channel with Girl Meets World starring Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews) as Corey and Topanga’s eldest daughter. The show has done extremely well in the ratings department, premiering with 5.2 million viewers back in June. As a result, it was picked up for a second season. Does that mean more of cool Uncle Shawn? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

TAGSBoy Meets Worldgirl meets worldTV SHOW REUNIONS

