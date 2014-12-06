Shawn And Corey Reunited On ‘Girl Meets World’ And It Was The ’90s All Over Again

“Reunited and it feels so good.”
Corey and Shawn, together at last, together as two. The old gang was back on last night’s episode of Girl Meets World and it was wonderfully nostalgic, it was TGIF, it was the 1990’s all over again. Corey’s parents made an appearance as well so in some ways this was a Boy Meets World reunion (minus Mr. Feeny, Eric and Morgan).
Boy Meets World ran from 1993-2000 and was one of ABC’s biggest hits of the TGIF era. A second generation of the show spawned earlier this year on the Disney Channel with Girl Meets World starring Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews) as Corey and Topanga’s eldest daughter. The show has done extremely well in the ratings department, premiering with 5.2 million viewers back in June. As a result, it was picked up for a second season. Does that mean more of cool Uncle Shawn? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.
I read an article saying Eric was coming back next year but it is a bit weird that his parents didn’t even mention Eric or Morgan at a family x-mas. I could see if they couldn’t make it but shouldn’t someone have mention them?
I’m going with the idea it’s a cheeky nod to the time Morgan was playing in her room for like, a season and a half, and came back as a different person?
To me, the 90’s was grunge and punk rock, Tarantino movies, Michael Jordan, and Salma Hayek. Now my daughter watches a spin-off of a show I was too old for. Fuck I’m old.
Sweet fuck, I am old.
I got the opportunity to watch this show over Thanksgiving at my parents, and I gotta say, it wasn’t terrible and it had that not-so-serious humor the original show pioneered (in some ways), but the main character and her best friend: always smiling? Why always smiling? No matter what emotion they’re attempting to portray or how serious the scene (save for maybe a few seconds), they’re smiling the day away. Is it cause growing up with Topanga and Corey as your parents is a lifetime of funny to the point that it festers in the deep, wrinkly pink folds of the human brain and by proxy, the subconcious? Is it a genetic trait secretly passed through by way of Minkus? I mean, I guess I buy it…
By the end of the episode, I was convinced Shawn wanted to fuck Maya.
Yeah, everything about the episode was weird.
Now convinced Shawn and Scott Disick were separated at birth
Who’s the random teenage boy? Is that the baby the parents had at the end of BMW’s last season? God damn I’m ancient