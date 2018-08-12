Vincent D’Onofrio Opens Up About His Bad Reputation On The Set Of ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’

#Law and Order
Entertainment Features
08.12.18

NBC

These days, 59-year-old actor Vincent D’Onofrio is probably best known to audiences as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the villain in Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil or for his villainous role in 2015’s Jurassic World. Earlier in his career, of course, he was best known for his career-defining breakout role as Private Pyle in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. However, for a ten year period between 2001 and 2011, D’Onofrio was known almost exclusively for his role as the implacable Robert Goren on Dick Wolf’s hit procedural, Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

He was not, however, always thought of fondly, especially by his co-workers and producers on the show. He was purportedly so belligerent and aggravating on the set that, in 2004 when D’Onofrio collapsed on set after suffering from exhaustion, the rumour was that his co-workers didn’t even seem to care. After being hospitalized, Dick Wolf even explored the idea of replacing D’Onofrio on the series.

This week on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, D’Onofrio spoke at length about that period, which he essentially described as the worst time in his life.

As he explained to Shepard, D’Onofrio struggled even over the idea of originally accepting the role on a TV series. Ultimately, however, he took the Criminal Intent gig because he was worried about his ability to sustain his career and support his family over the long term. “I’m a little too crazy to have a career,” he told Shepard. “Like, something you can bet on. I think I’m talented, but a little too unhinged.”

Concerned about his ability to keep his career going as a character actor, D’Onofrio took the job after his manager sold him on the fact that he’d be in New York (where he lives) and “life will be better.” But that wasn’t true with Criminal Intent. “You’re never home. You never see your wife. You don’t have any friendships except with people on the set. You’re doing 23 episodes and working 18 hours a day.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Law and Order
TAGSFULL METAL JACKETLAW AND ORDERLAW AND ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENTVINCENT D'ONOFRIO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP