These days, 59-year-old actor Vincent D’Onofrio is probably best known to audiences as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the villain in Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil or for his villainous role in 2015’s Jurassic World. Earlier in his career, of course, he was best known for his career-defining breakout role as Private Pyle in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. However, for a ten year period between 2001 and 2011, D’Onofrio was known almost exclusively for his role as the implacable Robert Goren on Dick Wolf’s hit procedural, Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

He was not, however, always thought of fondly, especially by his co-workers and producers on the show. He was purportedly so belligerent and aggravating on the set that, in 2004 when D’Onofrio collapsed on set after suffering from exhaustion, the rumour was that his co-workers didn’t even seem to care. After being hospitalized, Dick Wolf even explored the idea of replacing D’Onofrio on the series.

This week on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, D’Onofrio spoke at length about that period, which he essentially described as the worst time in his life.

As he explained to Shepard, D’Onofrio struggled even over the idea of originally accepting the role on a TV series. Ultimately, however, he took the Criminal Intent gig because he was worried about his ability to sustain his career and support his family over the long term. “I’m a little too crazy to have a career,” he told Shepard. “Like, something you can bet on. I think I’m talented, but a little too unhinged.”

Concerned about his ability to keep his career going as a character actor, D’Onofrio took the job after his manager sold him on the fact that he’d be in New York (where he lives) and “life will be better.” But that wasn’t true with Criminal Intent. “You’re never home. You never see your wife. You don’t have any friendships except with people on the set. You’re doing 23 episodes and working 18 hours a day.”