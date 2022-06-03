Jada Pinkett Smith addressed her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, a.k.a. The Slap, for the first time (minus a cryptic Instagram post) in the latest episode of her talk show, Red Table Talk. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Vivica A. Fox isn’t having any of Pinkett Smith’s “self-righteous” comment.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life,” the Kill Bill actress said on Thursday’s The Wendy Williams Show.

After explaining that she was rooting for Smith on Oscars night (he won Best Actor for his performance in King Richard), Fox turned her attention to Pinkett Smith. “Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” she said. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.” Fox continued:

“Let’s not forget the show was executive produced by Will Packer, an African American man. This night was a night of African American and diversity for brown and Black people. That now will forever be scarred… I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up,” she said. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

You can watch Fox’s comments above.

