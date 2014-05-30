Walder Frey Took A Bloody Great Photo With A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan

A few months ago, I met David Bradley, the actor behind such stringy-haired leeches as Argus Filch and Walder Frey from Game of Thrones (as well as Broadchurch‘s mysterious shopkeep), for an article that will appear on UPROXX next month. He couldn’t have been nicer. Eventually, the conversation drifted to “The Red Wedding,” and he mentioned that he still gets looks from strangers on the street who confuse the actor with the character. He was happy about the recognition, though, and looked genuinely delighted when I told him that during the first dance at my wedding, I asked the DJ to play a few seconds of “The Rains of Castamere” before going into our actual song (only one person laughed — worth it).

Point being, he’s a jolly ol’ chap, he is, though he could use some work at wedding planning.

Never forget.

Via @shawlax