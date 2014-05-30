Walder Frey Took A Bloody Great Photo With A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan

A few months ago, I met David Bradley, the actor behind such stringy-haired leeches as Argus Filch and Walder Frey from Game of Thrones (as well as Broadchurch‘s mysterious shopkeep), for an article that will appear on UPROXX next month. He couldn’t have been nicer. Eventually, the conversation drifted to “The Red Wedding,” and he mentioned that he still gets looks from strangers on the street who confuse the actor with the character. He was happy about the recognition, though, and looked genuinely delighted when I told him that during the first dance at my wedding, I asked the DJ to play a few seconds of “The Rains of Castamere” before going into our actual song (only one person laughed — worth it).
Point being, he’s a jolly ol’ chap, he is, though he could use some work at wedding planning.
Never forget.
“only one person laughed — worth it.” That’s funny. You should disown your family and friends immediately.
I just realized that the TV Roose Bolton bears a striking resemblance to Vladimir Putin.
Holy shit I was gonna say the same thing. Lmao its uncanny. Someone should photoshop Bolton’s face onto the Putin hunting pictures.
He really does.
Putin sent his bastard son to take Moat Cailin so the rest of the Russian Army could move into the Ukraine.
(before any Russians or Ukranians get mad at me, I’m joking, and don’t have a dog in that particular race).
Not even gonna mention he’s starring in The Strain?
We’re going to have our violinist play “Rains of Castamere” during our recessional from the ceremony at our wedding in October. We’re guessing 5-10 people will get it. Still, worth it.
You’re lucky the DJ was prepared.