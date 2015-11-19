The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Best Memes And GIFs From The ‘Walking Dead’ Episode Six

Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, where we talk the best fanmade Walking Dead memes, GIFs, stuffs, and thangs, and collect them all in one place for your amusement. Hey, did you know there’s a theory out there that Glenn isn’t dead? Crazy, I know. Not even a sexy episode all about sexy Daryl Dixon and his sexy crossbow could make people forget about it, which is why this week’s Lulz are 2/3 episode-related and 1/3 freaking out about Glenn. Which, let’s just admit it, is still pretty fun. Let’s get to it!
Ok that one with tabitha made me LOL IRL
Wouldn’t it be fucking twisted if they pulled a Morgan, and Glenn really doesn’t re-appear for like 3 more seasons?
you shut your mouth!
Tabitha and Bieber for the win.
+1
I guffawed at that sugar free snack one
Do zombies sleep? Because they have an amazing way os staying quiet until someone gets close enough to bite.
They were sleeping in the church back in season 1 or 2. I believe they said they hibernate if there is no activity around them. Then again they’ve established some sort of mythology at certain points in the show that seem to be forgotten now.