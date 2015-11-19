The Walking Lulz: The Internet’s Best Memes And GIFs From The ‘Walking Dead’ Episode Six

#The Walking Dead
11.19.15 2 years ago 8 Comments

Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, where we talk the best fanmade Walking Dead memes, GIFs, stuffs, and thangs, and collect them all in one place for your amusement. Hey, did you know there’s a theory out there that Glenn isn’t dead? Crazy, I know. Not even a sexy episode all about sexy Daryl Dixon and his sexy crossbow could make people forget about it, which is why this week’s Lulz are 2/3 episode-related and 1/3 freaking out about Glenn. Which, let’s just admit it, is still pretty fun. Let’s get to it!

