There Was Yet Another ‘Breaking Bad’ Reference On ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

The Walking Dead has sprinkled references to fellow AMC series Breaking Bad throughout its nine-season run, from Glenn driving a red Dodge Challenger (the same car as Walter White) to Merle Dixon’s stash containing Blue Sky. This past Sunday’s episode, “Omega,” adds another one to the list. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn how Alpha (Oscar winner Samantha Morton) went from a caring mother to Lydia to the leader of the human-zombie plague Whisperers. In one scene, she calms her daughter with a lullaby, “Lydia the Tattooed Lady,” a song that should sound familiar to sharp-eared Breaking Bad viewers.