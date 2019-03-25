AMC

In the ninth season’s penultimate episode of The Walking Dead, the show followed through on its threat to give the series its own Red Wedding episode and killed off a whopping ten characters. The episode left fans of the show completely stunned.

Now that we’ve had some time to digest the shock, fans are probably asking, “Why did The Walking Dead kill off those particular characters, specifically Enid, Tara, and Henry?” As comic readers know, in the source material, the major deaths were Luke, Rosita, and Ezekiel. In fact, the only character who was killed off in this scene in both the comics and the show was Tammy Rose (Brett Butler). Why the switch up?

I have my own theories. Luke was relatively new to the show, and a fairly big get for the series in actor Dan Fogler, so the series didn’t want to kill him off. Meanwhile, after losing Maggie and Rick, and with losing Michonne next season, the series didn’t want to lose another major leader in Ezekiel. Why Tara instead of Rosita? Because Rosita’s pregnancy — and her love triangle with Eugene, Gabriel, and Siddiq — gives the series more story with which to work, plus killing off Tara gives them another opportunity to elevate a leader of The Hilltop. After Gregory, Maggie, Jesus and now Tara, that is obviously a cursed position, so no one may want it, but it does give Magna and her group an opportunity to fill the leadership vacuum on The Hilltop (and another reason to keep Luke around).