Walmart Dropped Paula Deen And Customers Are Furious Over It

Another day, another sponsorship lost for Paula Deen. This time the embattled celebrity cook and butter enthusiast has been dropped by Walmart, as the world’s leading retailer will no longer sell Deen’s cookware and food. This decision comes hot on the heels that her restaurants – which are doing better than ever, according to her brother – were being booted from their Caesars Entertainment locations in five states, while she’d been previously dropped by Smithfield sausages and, of course, the Food Network.
While the Caesars move was “mutual”, according to the New York Times, the Walmart decision was rather abrupt and to the point.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Walmart said, “We are ending our relationship with Paula Deen Enterprises and we will not place new orders beyond those already committed.” There are currently 215 Paula Deen-branded items on the company’s Web site, from aprons and salad dressings to reading glasses, china and a new line of “finishing butters.”
Deen still has products available at Target and Sears, and that must be a point of celebration for both companies today, because if Walmart’s Facebook page is any indication of future business trends, they are about to get a ton of new business.
Here’s the thing – I don’t believe a single one of these people. They can say they’ll stop shopping at Walmart, but I bet they won’t. Nobody walks away from those prices.
Um, where are these rubes going to shop? This gives me the warm fuzzies from back when they SBC decided to boycott Disney because of THE GAYZ1!!1.
‘MERICA
Jeff Doughty had perhaps the truest statement: “Youll not get another nickle from me!” This is true sir, a “nickle” isn’t a form of currency in the United States, or anywhere else likely.
“Nobody walks away from those prices.”
None of those people walk. They’re the Walmartians you see flowing over the sides of their red scooters.
Looks like Paula Deen should have settled that pesky lawsuit.
Bunch of Calvin Candie motherfuckers shopping at Target and K-Mart then?
These people are a drop in the bucket for Good Ol’ Walmart. Also, grandstanding is much less effective when doing so in stained sweats.
Wait until those motherfuckers see what Target and Sears charge for white sheets.
+1 fitted.
HAH @ the very last comment “Can’t wait to see your losses at the end of this year” I bet this lady has never seen a Wal Mart 10K in her life.
11 comments without bitching about too many PD post or WG’s liberal bias? AMAZING!
Geez Moose, wy yu haten on peple dat rn’t hear 2 b reedin Deen central. Dis is cleerly a stori bout walmart and dusn’t belong on a tv sight.
/Fuck me, it took me like 20 minutes to write that poorly.
Yeah, I shouldn’t be hatin’.
That’s because Warming Glow has driven off most of us right-wingers. They’ve made it pretty clear we’re not wanted, so only dumb stubborn bastards like me are left.
@Roman-If it makes you feel better, the comments like a lot of the ones for this article trashing people for their weight, pisses some of us liberals off as well.
First of all, their years of patronage at Wal Mart has assured that there probably aren’t any mom and pop stores left in their town.
But the ones that are there aren’t going to be supersized. Ever go to one of the big Wal Marts? They have huge fucking aisles so the lardasses can drive their rascal scooters around the store.
I was in one in rural North Carolina last year and, I swear to God, there were eight people who looked exactly like this.
Otto; I went into one in El Paso; ummm, yeah.
They sell crackers and white bread at plenty of other places!
I live and work in NC. I work at a hospital where we (the staff) use a slang diagnosis called TFTB, or To Fat To Breathe. It is more accurate than the “real” diagnosis.
I was trying to decide what you could buy daily at wal-mart. Or any store that isnt like a gas station i guess.
To be fair; I’m boycotting Lowe’s now.
I’ve known people that pick up the things they need for dinner the day they make it. It’s weird, but not completely unheard of.
Dedicated WalMart shoppers WOULD do (say) something like this. For the record, I shop there as rarely as possible.
1) I love the person who seems to think racists are the majority.
2) Wal Mart does not sell explicit rap CDs, and the fact that someone does not see the difference anyway is hilarious.
3) I cringe at the term “finishing butters”.
“Finishing butters” sounds like something used at an upscale massage parlor.
You know, the ones that would give you a really classy handjob.
The extra cost of the “finishing butters” make the classy handjob well worth the expense.
Seriously all I got out of that entire article was “finishing butters.”
I’ve discerned that “finishing butters” is like a melted butter chaser after chugging a shot of insulin.
It took me reading it a few times to see that it said “finishing” and not “fisting”.
“You know, the ones that would give you a really classy handjob.”
Otto, rings off and they make eye contact?
The only reason to shop daily is for groceries and if you’re buying groceries from Walmart you got more problems than not being able to buy finishing butters. When I reno’d my kitchen I deliberately got a smaller fridge so I would have to buy fresh at least twice weekly and buy in smaller increments. I can’t tell you how hard it was to find, I had to special order the smaller size while anyone can walk in and buy a restaurant size fridge for a small family of four.
If fat racist white trash can’t count on Wal-Mart to be on their side what has the world come to?
LOL at people mad that “Walmart isnt standing up for Paula Deen!”
I had no idea racism needed that much support.
People being angry at Wal-Mart is great, but shouldn’t they be angry due to their poor treatment of employees (re: wage and benefits)? But no, let’s be mad NOWWWW, now that they’re cutting ties with the bigot.
Well, the irony here is that the workers have been encouraging people to boycott the stores in protest of their shitty labor policies a f now these conservatives are going to further that.
I’m sorry, but the flyover states need to be nuked. Just get it over with.
It’s always nice to see bigotry defeated by another form a bigotry.
It’s even nicer to see bigots misunderstood to be a class capable of being bigoted against. Although I suppose, if you really want to mince words, perhaps many of us are intolerant of the intolerant. If that is your point of view though, I’m okay with being intolerant of it. Nuking the flyover states is obviously hyperbolic though… I guess my point is, standing up for racism isn’t bound to be a widely supported platform. Walmart frequenters seem to be on board though, for whatever that may be worth.
Of course it’s hyperbolic, but underneath the hyperbole is a strong contempt for the Southen white working class. As a member of this acceptable target demographic, I’ve experienced it firsthand countless times (just peruse the comments here if you doubt me).
Note that this isn’t some “white males are the true minorities” argument, because we aren’t really victims of anything other than your hypocrisy and contempt. It doesn’t make me a victim or martyr, I just like pointing out….well, your hypocrisy and contempt.
@casanova- Stay classy.
Are you guys saying that one doesn’t need to peruse cheap plastic items and Snickers bars daily?
whateva= do not like Walmart (esp. after the latest child abduction) – will not set foot in the store but there are comparable stores like Big Lots, et al / not trying to be coy and i sympathize with everyone- but Deen has good product lines- her stuff is of quality for the prices-
Oh my God, if this actually gets all of these people to stop shopping at Walmart that would be AMAZING! Paula Deen could save the world.
[www.youtube.com]
I agree with boycotting Lowe’s. Just throwing that out there.
Fuckin’ America, man. “She’s a good christian woman, why should she have to deal with the consequences of her actions, can’t you see she’s sorry?!?”
Luckily, I do the majority of my shopping at the dollar store. I am anxiously awaiting the arrival of Paula Deen’s surplus merchandise there.
Finishing butters sounds like a sex thing when I say it out loud.
So an article about a woman losing sponsorships due to what her terrible comments about a group of people is full of terrible comments about a group of people.
Xzibit just came.
You’re right, jtpearl. We should all lose our million dollar sponsorships and TV shows too.
The Paula Dean thing just won’t go away. There is no way in hell all those people are going to walk away from Walmart. If everything there is from China and no one cares then this won’t stop them either.
“More Snickers. More coke.”
/Hicksed
That’s a good point, Tobias. After decades of sticking it to their workers, Wal Mart’s sudden PC turn must come as a fucking shock.
Otto, fuckin’ Amen. Son just had surgery (tonsillectomy, so I could have him out and about for an hour) and needed to get his script filled. He wanted to sit in a wheelchair because he was still groggy AND? No wheelchairs. Twenty Rascal scooters and NO FUCKING WHEELCHAIRS. Blew my mind.
Wal-Mart is gross, which is why I’m glad I worked my ass off and make a good enough living to avoid that dumpster fire. But then I’m kind of a snob.
I have sent dozens of emails over the past two years threatening to stop shopping at Walmart, because they stopped carrying Wattamelon Rolls.
I haven’t followed through on my claims.
I’m already tired of the Paula Deen story, and I am not the kind of person who likes to run around proclaiming “I don’t care about these non-celebrities, blah!” An old rich white lady from the South may be racist – I am SHOCKED. SHOCKED I SAY. Who cares.
This is the same lady who ate terrible food for so long she got Type 2 Diabetes – and then waited three years to admit it, because it could have hurt her financially; then, oh by the way, she chose to admit it at the same time she started shilling diabetes drugs. You think this might be a person of questionable character?
Michael Richards got caught yelling the n-word on video and his backlash wasn’t even as bad as hers. Just go on Al Sharpton’s radio show already and apologize to Jesse Jackson so I can go back to not caring about who you are and focus on speculating if Megan from Mad Men is Sharon Tate (even though I don’t even really watch that show).