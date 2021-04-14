In a welcome bit of good news after a very long year of projects getting delayed, Walton Goggins has revealed that filming for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is underway. On Wednesday, the actor posted a photo to Instagram of himself in character as Baby Billy Freeman with the caption, “Baby is back! Done. You know what time it is!!! #TRG.” Goggins can also be seen giving the thumbs up while standing outside a trailer bearing The Righteous Gemstones logo.

While not much is known about the plot for Season 2, The Righteous Gemstones star Edi Patterson revealed back in July 2020 that the production took a brutal hit at the start of the pandemic. According to Paterson, they had a massive set built and ready to go in Charleston, South Carolina,and had just wrapped their first day of filming. The next morning, the call came in to shut everything down.

“I think there was a hope in the beginning of like, ‘Oh, we’ll just press the pause button for a minute’ and, you know, “even if it’s a month or a month and a half,’ Paterson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then it just started looking super confusing, and then it became clear like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have to wait awhile.'”

That wait turned into a year, but the good news is The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is back on track, and there’s still talk of a Christmas special that will hopefully arrive in time for the holidays. And we can always just keep watching this until then.

(Via Walton Goggins on Instagram)