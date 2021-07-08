In his upcoming book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, author Michael Bender writes that while visiting France in 2018 for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Trump reportedly told then-chief of staff John Kelly that Adolf Hitler “did a lot of good things.” When Kelly tried to correct him, Trump was “undeterred” and “[emphasized] German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.” The claim, which would be shocking if it wasn’t so believable (the former-president was previously unfazed by comparisons to the Nazi dictator), provided fodder for Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Wanda Sykes during Wednesday’s episode.

After breaking out the side-eye cam over Trump’s comments, Sykes said, “Now, to be fair, we don’t know which Hitler was Trump was talking about. It could have been Steve Hitler.” There are still people out there with the last name Hitler, although not many: according to USA Today, the 2010 U.S. Census found “fewer than 100 people across the USA who have it; 133 people spell it Hittler.” I do not want to meet any of these “it’s a family name!” people. Sykes continued, “Hitler only did one good thing: he killed Hitler.”

You can watch her Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue above.