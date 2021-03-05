WandaVision never had an all-out Full House homage, the way it did with The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Munsters (“It was Grandpa Munster all along”), and Malcolm in the Middle, but maybe that’s for the best. Full House was Mary-Kate and Ashley’s domain. Elizabeth Olsen is doing her own thing (and it should lead to an Emmy nomination).

But ahead of the cameo-free WandaVision finale, John Stamos shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo with “Lizzie” Olsen from the Full House days.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast,” he wrote on Instagram before getting in a plug. “Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus. Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision [now]!” Big Shot follows a college basketball coach, played by Stamos, “who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.”

If Billy Joel doesn’t do the theme song, I will be very disappointed.

Olsen, who appeared in one episode of the endearingly corny ABC series, would visit her famous sisters at work when she was a kid. To film in front of a live studio audience as an adult, which she did for WandaVision, was “insanity” and “very meta.”