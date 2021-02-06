‘WandaVision’ Viewers Celebrated The Return of Wanda’s Sokovian Accent

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the fifth and most recent episode of WandaVision. Tread lightly.
WandaVision, the MCU’s first Disney+ show, was a bit of a gamble, and it took four episodes for things to finally start to make some sense. But Marvel heads have been extraordinarily game, going along with a show that began as a parody of ’50s and has only gotten weirder and more ambitious from there. Their patience was rewarded with the fifth episode, widely considered the best one yet, and which delivered a few welcome surprises. Among them: the return of Wanda’s Sokovian accent.
The episode concluded with a stand-off between Elizabeth Olsen’s telekinetic Avenger and SWORD, the agency trying to figure out and stop Wanda’s alternate reality, populated by dozens of kidnapped people. So far Wanda has kept a bubbly American accent, but during her face-off, her old accent briefly slipped out. And people loved hearing it once again.
cw // #WandaVision spoilers
.
.
.
.
.
WANDA'S ACCENT IS BACK BITCH I AM ON THE FLOOR SJGSSSGSHJHS IM SHAKING IN MY BOOTS
— ken (@wandaslizzie) February 5, 2021
THE ACCENT
THE POWER
I'M DEAD #WandaVision
— let wanda be happy (@mcucrybaby) February 5, 2021
cw // #wandavision #wandavison new episode 5 spoilers
.
.
.
.
This entire scene is perfect! her accent coming back and the literal power she has!
— Matt🌟 (@AHSOKAKESTIS) February 5, 2021
#WandaVision Episode 5 Spoilers
.
.
.
.
.
.
Wanda held such power in this scene. I love the return to her Sokovian accent and classic outfit.
— Alexis A (@AlexisA_1) February 5, 2021
Love how her accent came out in this scene #WandaVision
— David ⚡️ (@itisdaviid) February 5, 2021
#WandaVision spoilers
–
–
–
–
did anyone else hear wanda's accent when she came out of the barrier or was it just me?
— joni ✵ (@spideysbrie) February 6, 2021
Wanda debuted the accent in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when she and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff — aka Quicksilver, though they weren’t legally allowed to call him that then — made their first full, non-bumper appearance in the MCU.
“The Sokovia accent was created by me and Aaron and our dialect coach because it’s a fake country and we could find different sources of Slavic sounds,” Olsen told Collider. “And we wanted to make sure it didn’t sound Russian because Black Widow speaks Russian, and so we just needed to sound more like Slovakian. So we created these sound changes that worked for Aaron’s British accent going to Slovakia basically and my American accent so that we sounded related.”
Now we have to wonder if Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men movies and who popped up at the end of WandaVision’s fifth episode, will suddenly start sounding Sokovian.
(Via ComicBook.com)