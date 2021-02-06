‘WandaVision’ Viewers Celebrated The Return of Wanda’s Sokovian Accent

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the fifth and most recent episode of WandaVision. Tread lightly.

WandaVision, the MCU’s first Disney+ show, was a bit of a gamble, and it took four episodes for things to finally start to make some sense. But Marvel heads have been extraordinarily game, going along with a show that began as a parody of ’50s and has only gotten weirder and more ambitious from there. Their patience was rewarded with the fifth episode, widely considered the best one yet, and which delivered a few welcome surprises. Among them: the return of Wanda’s Sokovian accent.

The episode concluded with a stand-off between Elizabeth Olsen’s telekinetic Avenger and SWORD, the agency trying to figure out and stop Wanda’s alternate reality, populated by dozens of kidnapped people. So far Wanda has kept a bubbly American accent, but during her face-off, her old accent briefly slipped out. And people loved hearing it once again.

Wanda debuted the accent in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when she and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff — aka Quicksilver, though they weren’t legally allowed to call him that then — made their first full, non-bumper appearance in the MCU.