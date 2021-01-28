In a new extended clip released ahead of Friday’s Episode 4 of WandaVision, Marvel promises that “everything is about to change” as several mysteries behind the show come into focus. Taking place in the aftermath of Teyonah Parris‘ Geraldine being removed from Westview after causing Wanda to be reminded of her brother’s death during The Avengers’ battle with Ultron, the clip confirms that Geraldine is actually Captain Monica Rambeau, who was last seen as a young girl in Captain Marvel. In the comic books, Monica is also known as the superhero Spectrum, who at one point was Captain Marvel, so it’ll be interesting to see how the MCU will handle her character.

Working with Geraldine/Monica is Randall Park who makes his MCU return as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The new clip reveals that Park’s Woo is the radio voice that’s been attempting to contact Wanda inside the energy bubble that’s encasing Westview, which is shown to be a small town in New Jersey. Woo seems to be concerned with who is “doing this” to Wanda, which seems to hint that a villainous force at work.

Finally, the clip brings Kat Dennings into the fold. Reprising her role of Darcy Lewis from the Thor films, she appears to be working with SWORD — short for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Department — but its not known whether that’s in an official capacity like Monica and Jimmy, or as a consultant. Darcy seems to be the mysterious figure from Episode 1 who’s observing the sitcom events unfolding in Westview from a monitor. More importantly, a quick glimpse of the wall of her office offers another hint that there’s something going on with Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment shows that all of the Westview residents are real people with names and IDs except for Agnes, who is noticeably unidentified.

Before WandaVision even aired, fans have theorized that Agnes is actually the Marvel sorceress Agatha Harkness, who has a deep history with Wanda in the comics. This latest clue seems to be pointing in that direction, but Marvel is also not adverse to using red herrings to keep fans on their toes.