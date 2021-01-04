With less than two weeks to go until the premiere of WandaVision, Disney+ is pulling out all of the stops for its first original Marvel series. On Monday, the streaming service dropped a new video featuring just one of the WandaVision theme songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who have a strong record of delivering hit songs for Frozen, Coco, and Frozen 2. In statement from Disney, the duo revealed that the series will feature several “unique themes” as each episode will focus on a different era of television. Via /Film:

“WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” Lopez said. “When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.” Added Anderson-Lopez, “I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

Disney also announced that WandaVision will run for nine episodes, which is a welcome surprise after months of rumors that the series would only have six episodes. The extended episode count will prevent a gap in Marvel content when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres in March just a week after WandaVision ends. It also gives the series plenty of time to tell its reality-bending story that officially kicks off Phase Four of the MCU, which was supposed to start with Black Widow back in April 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans.

