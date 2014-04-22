Watch Stephen Colbert Shame The Hell Out Of Batsh*t Hillary Clinton Conspiracy Theorists

#Hillary Clinton #Stephen Colbert
04.22.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Man it was so good to have the Daily Show and the Colbert Report back last night. Was it just me or was Colbert especially on his game? I mean, who could blame him — he’s just had a week off and he was recently named David Letterman’s successor. Dude has lots of reasons to have a spring in his step.

In particular, Colbert seemed to have a grand time shaming the wackos who are accusing Hillary Clinton of staging both her daughter’s pregnancy and having a shoe thrown at her for political purposes, specifically to make her more endearing to voters in 2016.

Here’s part one…

And here’s part two…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Stephen Colbert
TAGSconspiraciesconspiracy theoristshillary clintonSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert report

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP