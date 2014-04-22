Watch Stephen Colbert Shame The Hell Out Of Batsh*t Hillary Clinton Conspiracy Theorists

Man it was so good to have the Daily Show and the Colbert Report back last night. Was it just me or was Colbert especially on his game? I mean, who could blame him — he’s just had a week off and he was recently named David Letterman’s successor. Dude has lots of reasons to have a spring in his step.
In particular, Colbert seemed to have a grand time shaming the wackos who are accusing Hillary Clinton of staging both her daughter’s pregnancy and having a shoe thrown at her for political purposes, specifically to make her more endearing to voters in 2016.
That second clip is pretty much perfect.
Yep. I lost it at “cobra speed.”
How the hell do you stage a pregancy, are people really that stupid?
between this and Stewart’s takedown of the Bundy asshole it was just a great night for the TDS/Colbert block
It is like we are playing checkers, and she’s not, and were playing her side to, and she’s still beating us.
I need a gif of his eyebrow wiggles, STAT
this was one of the funniest things I’ve seen all year. Goddamn, Stephen Colbert is the greatest man on earth.