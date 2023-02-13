When it comes down to it, who would really win in a fight? A bunch of dragons or a teenager with an attitude problem and a pet severed hand? The answer might surprise you!

Netflix’s hit teen mystery Wednesday has beaten out the dragon drama, House of the Dragon, as the most-watched premiere from the second half of 2022, according to a new report from Samba TV.

The series, led by Jenna Ortega, also had the most extended “shelf-life” of the most popular shows, meaning that new people were still tuning in after the prime two-week mark. Samba credits this to Gen Z and their ever-impressive TikTok trends that dominate the app, causing new viewers to tune in much after the fact, and then re-watch a million times so that they can get the moves just right. It’s hard work being an internet star, but someone’s gotta do it.

In contrast, House of the Dragon managed to be the top premiere in the first 15 days of its release, but Wednesday managed to blow past that after its 40-day window, with almost twice as many new views per day as Dragon. Wednesday also managed to attract a wider audience than other popular shows from June-December, thanks to its diverse cast that appealed to multiple age groups and demographics. According to the report, Wednesday was more popular among Black and Hispanic households, in addition to more female viewers.

Maybe if HBO can get genius Matt Smith to do a whimsical little dance then they might beat some more records. Just an idea.

(Via Deadline)