NBC/Syfy

12 Monkeys (Friday, Syfy 8:00 p.m.) – The end is finally here. Season four, the final season of this time-traveling saga, kicks off much the same way its predecessor ended. Following the shootout at Titan, Cassie and Cole are left mourning the loss of their son and scrambling to complete their mission while in the past, Jennifer discovers the role she must play in saving time. Tonight’s first three episodes follow Cassie as she travels back in time to confront Olivia, and more is revealed about the origins of The Witness.

Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) – After learning about Dolores’ truly-terrifying new moniker, the “Deathbringer,” expect to see her live up to that title as she shoots her way through the park in search of the Door. Meanwhile, we get a closer look at the Man in Black and the circumstance that led him to the park.

Quantico (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) – Jocelyn shares her personal story of how she lost her hearing to an explosive device after the team works together to take down the bombmaker and infiltrate an underground ring of criminals.

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The WWE’s chief brand officer, Stephanie McMahon, looks for new talent for the WWE roster and makes dreams come true for a charity-minded, young wrestling fan.

Breaking Big (Friday, PBS 8:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this PBS show that charts the rise to fame some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers have experienced begins with a look at South African comedian, Trevor Noah.

Just Another Immigrant (Friday, Showtime 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Romesh’s wife Leesa and their three children finally make it to L.A., but trouble starts when Leesa pushes her husband to pursue a healthier, more active lifestyle. Later, Romesh tries to break into the comedy scene while the family struggles to pick the right schools for their youngsters.

Life Sentence (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — In the series finale, after Stella puts her and Wes’s life on social media, they find themselves defending their relationship to the world and forcing them to question what the future holds.

Celebrity Family Feud (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) – A handful of NBA analysts square off against Major League Baseball all-stars.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) – Dylan and Lizzie struggle to find the connection between a group of average people who decide to become suicide bombers while Julian takes steps to ensure Dylan’s safety.

The Fourth Estate (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The New York Times reporters learn that the president’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, has pled guilty to lying to the FBI, bringing the Russia investigation closer to Trump’s inner circle.

Claws (Sunday, TNT 9:00 p.m.) – Desna scrambles to find more customers for the clinic after feeling the pressure from Riva’s sister, Zlata.

Pose (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) – The House of Evangelista battles the winter blues by preparing for the upcoming Snow Ball and Elektra contemplates undergoing a life-changing medical procedure.

The $100,000 Pyramid (Sunday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) – Black-ish co-stars Anthony Anderson and Jenifer Lewis compete against each other in the first round before comedian and director Kevin Smith challenges Joy Behar.

The Affair (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) – Noah and Helen move cross-country, trading in the beachy shores of Montauk for the sunnier beachy shores of Santa Monica in the season four premiere. We’ve kicked the stalker to the curb this season but there’s still plenty of drama, including a terminal illness and the return of an estranged family member.

Ghosted (Sunday, Fox 9:30 p.m.) – Leroy hires a psychic to help uncover who bugged the office but Max refuses to give into his superstitions.

Into the Badlands (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) – Moon and Lydia rally the troops while Sunny and Bajie arrive at Pilgrim’s Fortress.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) – With the company’s stock plummeting, Kendall is forced to deal with a secret bank debt while Shiv recruits help from an old lover in investigating Logan’s third wife.

Snoop Dogg Presents the Joker’s Wild (Sunday, TBS 10:00 p.m.) — Seth Rogen talks “Canadian bakin,'” Aubrey Plaza puts folks under her “spell,” and Kevin Smith needs help finding his letters.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tiffany Haddish, DJ Khaled, Ella Mai

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jada Pinkett Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nikki Glaser

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Thandie Newton