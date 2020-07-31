If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Black Is King (Friday, Disney+) — Beyonce’s second visual album and fourth directorial project has arrived, so naturally, we celebrated Beyonce week to prepare for this momentous event. As with her other projects, Queen Bey’s visionary status will undoubtedly evolve further, even though this project has been shrouded in secrecy until go time. And that time is now, so go forth… and watch.
Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Friday, Netflix Series) — This new batch of episodes is a twist-filled blast as this weird, superpowered family confronts another apocalypse, which is (of course) bigger because everything is bigger in Texas. Check out our interviews with creator Steve Blackman and actor Robert Sheehan, and let the 1960s good times roll.
The Last Narc (Amazon Prime docuseries) — If you’re a Narcos: Mexico fan, then you’ll want to dig into this docuseries about the notorious murder of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena, whose story gets the full spotlight here while exploring everything that he risked to uncover the drug-cartel truth.
The Speed Cubers (Netflix documentary) — If you’re looking for competition without the squeaking shoes, look no further than this true story of the rivalry/friendship of the two reigning Rubik’s Cubers (Max Park, age 17, and Feliks Zemdegs, age 23) on the planet.
The Secret: Dare To Dream (VOD) — Katie Holmes and Jerry O’Connell star in Lionsgate’s romcom film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s book of the same name.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass’ Brothers bizarre playground continues with Sam confronting her addiction history due to an unlikely source.
Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The women’s soccer trailblazer will conduct a spirited dialogue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and two-time Peabody Award winner Hasan Minhaj. In doing so, they’ll dig into how they can continue to help shape the cultural conversation during our current moment in history.
Shark vs. Surfer (Sunday, National Geographic 8:00 p.m. ) — Sharkfest continues while zeroing in on the most harrowing stories that hail from shark-infested surf beaches. They’re on patrol, and we’re just visiting, y’all, but at least they’re a visible threat.
P-Valley (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — This new series, which revolves around a Mississippi strip club, already got a Season 2 renewal, and Episode 4 is titled, “The Trap.”
Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Mason’s attempting to expose hidden links (between debt and ransom) by putting Herman on the stand while Sister Alice is feeling the heat about “resurrection” promises.
The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ronnie’s dealing with a loss, and Keisha’s resigning to her fate while Douda and Camille clash over politics, and Jemma and Kevin deal with their feelings.
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The finale has arrived with serial killer/rapist Joseph DeAngelo’s arrest unfolding in real time in this revolutionary true-crime docuseries based upon Michelle McNamara book.
NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — Charlie Manx must answer tough questions from Bing Partridge, and Charlie also revisits the past in a significant way.
Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — The illustrious guest will be Stephen A. Smith.