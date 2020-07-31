If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Black Is King (Friday, Disney+) — Beyonce’s second visual album and fourth directorial project has arrived, so naturally, we celebrated Beyonce week to prepare for this momentous event. As with her other projects, Queen Bey’s visionary status will undoubtedly evolve further, even though this project has been shrouded in secrecy until go time. And that time is now, so go forth… and watch.

Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Friday, Netflix Series) — This new batch of episodes is a twist-filled blast as this weird, superpowered family confronts another apocalypse, which is (of course) bigger because everything is bigger in Texas. Check out our interviews with creator Steve Blackman and actor Robert Sheehan, and let the 1960s good times roll.

The Last Narc (Amazon Prime docuseries) — If you’re a Narcos: Mexico fan, then you’ll want to dig into this docuseries about the notorious murder of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena, whose story gets the full spotlight here while exploring everything that he risked to uncover the drug-cartel truth.

The Speed Cubers (Netflix documentary) — If you’re looking for competition without the squeaking shoes, look no further than this true story of the rivalry/friendship of the two reigning Rubik’s Cubers (Max Park, age 17, and Feliks Zemdegs, age 23) on the planet.

The Secret: Dare To Dream (VOD) — Katie Holmes and Jerry O’Connell star in Lionsgate’s romcom film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne’s book of the same name.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass’ Brothers bizarre playground continues with Sam confronting her addiction history due to an unlikely source.