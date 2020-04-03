Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging (along with The Matrix Trilogy and The Social Network landing on Netflix). If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix film) — The Office fans, rejoice! Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and and Taraji P. Henson star in this action-comedy movie about an unlikely team-up between a 12-year-old kid and a cop. Helms and Henson’s characters date, and the kid’s not crazy about the couple, so he hires some fugitives to take out Coffee the Cop. That will get messy, especially after a criminal network gets involved. Yikes.

Tales From The Loop (Amazon series) — This surreal new series is a sci-fi dream based upon the digital paintings from Simon Stålenhag. The show revolves around an Ohio town situated above a mysterious machine, and Black Mirror fans might find this show to be a kinder, gentler, and more thoughtful option during these stressful times.

Harley Quinn: Season 2 (DC Universe series) — The animated streaming show is back, and still better than Birds Of Prey, with total anarchy in the streets of Gotham. Mr. J is gone, Batman is missing, and Harley must throttle the situation with her baseball bat while 1000 a-holes attempt to seize power. This series is so much fun, and it’s also an economic watch, so jump into the pandemonium and embrace it.

Future Man: Season 3 (Hulu) — The Josh Hutcherson series takes a final bow with Josh, Tiger, and Wolf all on the run as fugitives. They’re attempting to clear their names, naturally, as well as to fix history by sprinting through time.

Money Heist: Season 4 (Netflix) — The chaotic, cash-grifting series continues with explosions in Rio and Tokyo, as the gang endures its toughest times and an enemy within that could endanger the whole damn heist.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Parker joins up with the Charmed ones after a demon endangers Mel, all while Harry risks danger to infiltrate the Faction.