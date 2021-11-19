The Great: Season 2 (Hulu series) — There ain’t no royal drama like this show does royal drama. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return to hate the hell out of each other again. Hoult’s depraved Peter III is a pain-in-the-ass as always, and kind of how you’d imagine Kim Jong-un as a sexy, hard-partying Russian. The comedy stays bitingly dark, too, with Fanning’s Catherine the Great wondering about her likelihood of staying alive, and of course, there’s the reality that this character overthrew her husband six months into their marriage. The great (get it?) Gillian Anderson joins this season, and the beheading joke in the trailer fits right in with the show’s usual vibe.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix series) — Bounty hunting never looked so stylish, and from the looks of this teaser, Netflix is not messing around with their adaptation of a cult-classic anime property. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, who’s in stunt mode alongside Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) while dodging death and making money. The spirit of the source material appears to be honored with an action-focused, aesthetic punch, and even non-anime fans who adore ultra-stylization (as with Scott Pilgrim and Sin City) should be intrigued.

The Wheel of Time: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series) — Rosamund Pike finally goes not play a sociopath while starring in this sprawling adaptation of one of the most popular fantasy book series (by Robert Jordan) ever. Here, she portrays Moiraine, who’s a member of an exclusive, magical, all-ladies organization known as Aes Sedai. The story follows Moiraine’s dangerous quest with a group that contains the prophesied Dragon Reborn, who shall be the key to humanity’s fate. Whether that fate is to be destroyed or saved, who really knows? Sit back and surrender to the epic journey.

Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Saturday, HBO 8:00pm) — This year’s inductees include Tina Turner, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, and Todd Rundgren, and expect performances from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Eminem, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, and more.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 10:29pm) — Host Simu Liu and musical guest Saweetie.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Following that shareholder’s meeting, Shiv’s feeling super confident, but you know what that means: a reality check, probably from Logan.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — An important figure from the past arrives to rattle Grace, who’s still in lockstep with Morgan.

Dexter (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — The new season is a bloody good time, and this week, Dexter’s already exhausted by trying to cover up his crime scene.