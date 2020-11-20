Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly (who helped fund a promising COVID vaccine), so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives (over Zoom) this holiday season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.

Small Axe (Amazon film collection) — Five Steve McQueen-directed movies will drop each Friday over the course of five weeks. The stories, set in London’s West Indian community, will explore the endurance of the human spirit despite setbacks from discrimination and rampant racism, all set from the late 1960s to the 1980s.

Run (Hulu film) — Starring Sarah Paulson and directed by Aneesh Chaganty, this suspense film might be the perfect distraction. Paulson plays an obsessive mother who controls her daughter in total isolation, and her daughter’s now only beginning to grasp the secretive (and unnatural, possibly sinister) reasons for this behavior.

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, Baby Yoda eats macaroons, and things get dark. For kicks, we ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.

The Pack (Amazon series) — This reality competition show, hosted by Lindsey Vonn, hopes to celebrate the unbreakable bonds between dogs and humans. In the process, 12 dog-human teams will complete challenges on the race for a $500,000 price in addition to $250,000 for charity.

The Right Stuff: Episode 8 (NatGeo series on Disney+) – It’s series finale time. An underwhelmed Shepard’s sorting out his space voyage while turning toward family gratitude because he’s somehow still married. Meanwhile, Gordo and Trudy aren’t faring so well, and JFK throws down the gauntlet with NASA.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Wilson dives into the murky waters of how to split the check, with all the fairness and drama that comes along with the practice. Wilson also spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.