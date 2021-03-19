Genius: Aretha (Sunday, National Geographic 9:00 p.m.) — The Emmy-winning anthology series (which starred Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein and Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso during previous seasons) presents the Oscar-nominated (and Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning) Cynthia Erivo to showcase the legendary and innovative Aretha Franklin’s incomparable career and legacy. Her lasting influence also gains the spotlight with a supporting turn by the Emmy-winning Courtney B. Vance as Aretha’s dad. It’s an eight-part series (spread over four nights, two episodes apiece), and Hulu will stream episodes the next day with the final double-dose arriving (and streaming) by Aretha’s birthday, March 25.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) — After WandaVision proved that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige could still bring their A+ game, even on the small screen, we’re getting the (begrudging) buddy comedy for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes that was forecast when they grumbled over a back seat in Captain America: Civil War. Baron Helmut Zemo (portrayed by Daniel Brühl) is the big bad, but what Marvel viewers will truly love to see is the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who’s kicking ass and making her aunt’s Peggy’s spirit proud. Also, yes, “Who will be the next Cap?” will be the question on everyone’s mind, so get ready.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max) — Fans hoped this day would come, and finally, “we live in a society” where the fabled “Snyder Cut” is fabled no more. This four-hour installment is a vast improvement on Joss Whedon’s much maligned theatrical cut, and there’s a smidge of Jared Leto’s Joker to add some “WTF” flavor. Finally, there’s loads of character development, which the hard-core nerds will appreciate, so even though Joss’ version remains canon, the Snyder Cut is here to satisfy the hearts and minds of DC Comics fans.

Q: Into the Storm (HBO Max limited series) — You’ve heard all of those wild QAnon conspiracy theories, and this weekend, thia six-part documentary series begins to chronicle the movement’s evolution. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback drives into the rabbit hole to reveal how the mysterious “Q” wields conspiracies as information warfare to manipulate thinking and influence American culture. In the end, this series will touch upon the Internet’s darkest corners and explore how “unfettered free speech” (according to the synopsis) can go to dangerous places.

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix series) — Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one! It’s ridiculously charming, and the series travels the globe (by way of the kitchen) to help kids and grown-ups connect with far-flung traditions. From the Miso soup in Japan to spices in Italy and potatoes from the Andes of Peru, the food here might actually be more interesting than the celebrity guests.

The Craft: Legacy (Friday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — The reboot of the teen drama-fantasy film finally comes to cable with a bullied newcomer working to establish a coven of witches that’s culturally diverse. Fairuza Balk’s doing the cameo thing, so check it out.

Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.

Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alice keeps searching for Kate while Batman finds her abilities challenged like none other.