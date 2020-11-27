Four season finales of interest are coming your way this weekend:
How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Wilson dives into the art of whipping up the perfect risotto. Wilson previously spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.
The Undoing (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, we’ll find out whodunnit. I have my suspicions, although who knows if mere “muck” will arise, or Hugh Grant’s fascinating turn will truly lead to the real murderer being exposed? (It’s Paddington.)
Fargo (Sunday, FX 10:00 p.m.) — The Chris Rock-led season finale sees Josto gain revenge, Oraetta making an admission, and Loy learning a lesson. Sorry, Deafy shall materialize no more, but his carrot sticks shall linger as legends tend to do.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The newest spinoff in this zombie-filled universe has reached the season finale point with an accident, and injury, and a discovery. Maybe the tire fire will finally go out? Nah.
Fresh streaming highlights are coming your way as well:
The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, the bounty-hunting Star Wars series reveals Baby Yoda’s name and adds a Grand Admiral Thawn moment to get the fans going. (For kicks, we recently ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.)
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film) — Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole.
Black Beauty (Disney+ film) — Anna Sewell’s literary classic receives a fresh reimagining with Kate Winslet voicing the mustang and Mackenzie Foy becoming the horse’s soul mate. This film is totally going to make everyone cry, right? Nonetheless, it looks like a spellbinding new spin on a childhood favorite.
Small Axe (Amazon film collection) — It’s week two of five for this batch of Steve McQueen-directed movies. The stories, set in London’s West Indian community, will explore the endurance of the human spirit despite setbacks from discrimination and rampant racism, all set from the late 1960s to the 1980s.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix documentary film) — Shondaland brings us this career spotlight for trailblazer Debbie Allen (Fame), who reimagines the classic ballet guiding a group of stellar young dancers as they gear up to launch Allen’s yearly “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production. This film looks like a blast and includes not only fantastic choreography and behind-the-scenes glimpses at the grueling process but also intimate interviews with Allen and all involved.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Pandora (CW, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — Earth is basically devoid of life, to the discovery of Xander, Ralen, and Jett, but a mysterious and amnesic Jax is lurking about to help them unravel this strange world’s mysteries.
The Outpost (CW, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Talon’s struggling with her emotions while death lurks in the background, and a fight arena materializes as an old enemy resurfaces with a dark power in tow.
The Reagans (CW, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The New Deal and the Great Society are on the verge of being dismantled by Ronald, and those maneuvers spawn far-reaching implications as Nancy’s struggling with her public image.
Murder On Middle Beach (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — First-time director Madison Hamburg (who we spoke with) reveals his nearly decade-long journey to investigate who murdered his mother, Barbara, in a still-unsolved case out of Connecticut. The four-part series takes many twists and turns, including an exploration of the “Gifting Tables” Ponzi scheme, as well as interviews with friends, family members, and the law enforcement figures who let the case go cold. It’s a heck of a watch that will keep you guessing.
Moonbase 8 (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m. EST and streaming) — Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly are here to make space funny as astronauts working toward a lunar mission. This week, Elon Musk’s SpaceX camp moves in next door. Will that lead to rivalry or cooperation?
In case you missed these recent picks:
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max series) — Kaley Cuoco busts away from the The Big Bang Theory with a fun flight of (darkly comedic) fancy. She plays portrays an airline stewardess whose international jet-setting lifestyle includes falling into bed in various countries with various handsome men. During the course of one particularly fateful encounter, Cassie wakes up next to the dead body of a one-night stand. She spends the rest of the series attempting to clean sh*t up. Surrender to this madcap ride.
Saved By The Bell (Peacock series) — Here comes the official reimagining of the original series with a lot of the O.G. crowd on board for more neon-tinged adventures. Zack Morris is now (a terrible) California governor, Kelly Kapowski’s his first lady, and Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are back as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. If you’re lucky, you’ll see the return of Zack Attack. Screech is sitting this one out, but prepare for some (still lighthearted) social commentary.
Mosul (Netflix film) — Anthony and Joe Russo produce this Matthew Michael Carnahan-directed project about men who fight to take back homes and territory seized by ISIS. Prepare for a dangerous guerrilla operation to go down onscreen, along with an extraordinary display of heroism.
Superintelligence (HBO Max film) — This action-comedy stars Melissa McCarthy and James Corden and follows an all-powerful A.I. that stands on the verge of either enslaving, saving or destroying humanity.