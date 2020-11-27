Four season finales of interest are coming your way this weekend:

How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Wilson dives into the art of whipping up the perfect risotto. Wilson previously spoke with us about capturing the intimacy and absurdity of life in New York.

The Undoing (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, we’ll find out whodunnit. I have my suspicions, although who knows if mere “muck” will arise, or Hugh Grant’s fascinating turn will truly lead to the real murderer being exposed? (It’s Paddington.)

Fargo (Sunday, FX 10:00 p.m.) — The Chris Rock-led season finale sees Josto gain revenge, Oraetta making an admission, and Loy learning a lesson. Sorry, Deafy shall materialize no more, but his carrot sticks shall linger as legends tend to do.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — The newest spinoff in this zombie-filled universe has reached the season finale point with an accident, and injury, and a discovery. Maybe the tire fire will finally go out? Nah.

Fresh streaming highlights are coming your way as well:

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, the bounty-hunting Star Wars series reveals Baby Yoda’s name and adds a Grand Admiral Thawn moment to get the fans going. (For kicks, we recently ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.)

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film) — Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole.